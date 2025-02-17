Phil Collins Hosting Watch Party For 'No Jacket Required' Anniversary

Phil Collins has announced that he will be hosting a special watch party on YouTube tomorrow night (February 18th) to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his blockbuster "No Jacket Required" album.
He announced the event on Facebook with the following: "Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Phil Collins' diamond-selling album, "No Jacket Required" - with an exclusive Video EP and Watch Party!
"Join fans around the world watching the HD upgraded videos of the album's singles on the official Phil Collins YouTube channel. Tuesday, 18th February at 8PM GMT / 3PM EST / 12PM PST - Watch Party link: youtu.be/tEn0hWb8gIs" Watch it below once it is available:
Phil Collins In The Studio For 'No Jacket Required' 40th Anniversary
