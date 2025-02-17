Singled Out: Harry Kappen's Courage

Musician, therapist and educator Harry Kappen just released a new single called "Courage" from his forthcoming "Four" album, and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

After my previous projects, "Four" has become a personal album again and the first single 'Courage' is about my love for my Mexican wife. Reflections on the present and the near future that hold much promise, but where much is still unknown. The song is about the courage it takes to face this.

Learning a new language, living in a different culture and environment requires adjustments without losing myself. ('so I walk this tightrope..') It also means closure and farewell to the old situation. Fortunately, courage is accompanied by trust and love for my wife, which will make the transition easier.

The transition from the old to the new is clearly reflected in the danceable single 'Courage'. I come from the alternative rock and guitar scene of the northern Netherlands (Groningen). As the song progresses, the Latin influences also become increasingly clear. I like the combination of these two. A guitar solo split into a Jazzy part and a rough distortion part emphasizes things even more.

I recorded 'Courage' and the rest of the album in my own studio without time pressure and in between my other work. It has become a personal album. As a musician I am not tied to a specific style, which makes this album quite eclectic in nature. I like many types of music and that is reflected in my own music. My voice and guitar are the connecting factors in most songs, so hopefully over time I can speak of my own style :).

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

