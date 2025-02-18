.

02-18-2025
Creed and Nickelback Lead Summer Of 99 and Beyond Festival Lineup

In year 2000, Creed were riding high on the success of two blockbuster albums when they hit the road for a summer tour with support from Sevendust and a little known band (at the time) called Nickelback. So it is fitting that Creed an Nickelback are teaming up to headline the Summer of 99 and Beyond Festival.

The two day festival will be taking place on July 18th and 19th at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin and will feature an impressive lineup of bands from that era and afterwards.

Nickelback will lead the lineup with their headline set on Friday night, which will also feature performances from +Live+, Daughtry, Tonic, Our Lady Peace and Lit.

Creed will top Saturday night's bill that also include 3 Doors Down, Sevendust, Mammoth WVH, Hinder, Vertical Horizon, and Fuel. Tickets go a sale this Friday, February 21st.

