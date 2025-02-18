.

Motley Crue, Poison and Ratt Frontmen Announce 2nd Show

02-18-2025
Bret Michaels, Vince Neil and Stephen Pearcy surprised fans this weekend when they revealed they are teaming up for a show in Bethel, NY this summer, and they have added a second concert in Boston.

The Poison frontman shared this morning that he and the vocalists for Motley Crue and Ratt will also be sharing the stage at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston on August 1st.

Michaels also shared "PRE-SALE this Thursday 2/20 with code "PARTY" & public on sale this Friday 2/21". Their previously announced show together will be taking place on August 3rd at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

