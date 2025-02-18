Rob Duke Gives His First Interview Since Reuniting With Exodus

Talking Metal and SiriusXM host Mark Strigl just shared video of his brand new interview with Rob Dukes, the frontman's first since he reunited with Exodus.
Mark shared that the interview includes the following topics: Generation Kill, rejoining and his history with Exodus, new music, Van Halen, Rush, Geddy Lee's book, Star Wars, welding and more.
Exodus surprised fans last month when they revealed that they had parted ways with Steve 'Zetro" Souza and reunited with Dukes. The band said at the time, "Exodus have parted ways with Steve 'Zetro' Souza. We thank Steve for his years fronting the band and all the killer music we made during that time. We wish him only the best in the future and much success with anything he does.
"And please help us welcome Rob Dukes back to EXODUS! We are beyond stoked to have Rob back ripping up the stage with us and he's looking forward to crushing everything like only he can.
"Next chapter begins, new record rolls along as planned and the beatings will continue. See you soon, Exodus."
