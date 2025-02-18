Wednesday 13 Delivers 'When The Devil Commands' Video

Wednesday 13 has released a music video for his new single "When The Devil Commands". The track comes from his forthcoming album, "Mid Death Crisis", that will arrive on April 25th.
Atom Splitter sent over these details: The Duke of Spook himself dubs the album as a fun, campy, "leave-your-brain-at-the-door" rager and a true return to his hard-rocking roots! Produced by guitarist Alex Kane (Life, Sex & Death, Enuff Z'Nuff, Antiproduct) and mixed by Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Prong, DevilDriver), the album oozes infectious '80s sleaze metal energy, further accented by a blitzing guest vocal from Faster Pussycat's Taime Downe.
Wednesday 13 has unveiled the album's first single, the ultra-catchy "When The Devil Commands," and its equally raucous, blasphemous new music video. The track stuns with an unforgettable hook, charging arena rock-laden drum production and chugging guitars.
Wednesday 13 comments, "Growing up in the '80s, I remember the satanic panic of heavy metal music and parents' concern over what their kids were listening to.
"My mother was constantly checking my cassettes and making sure I wasn't possessed by the devil. Most of the music that I listened to never had any of those themes, but they were just accused of it.
"So, when writing the lyrics to this song, I wrote what I thought would terrify my mother if she had stumbled upon this music. I wanted the lyrics to be upfront and leave no question as to what they were about...The Devil.
"This song is done in a fun spirit, and we don't plan on burning any churches in the future."
