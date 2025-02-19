Foreigner Announce VIB Shows

Foreigner have announced that their members will be taking part in two special "unplugged and powered up" performances at The Canyon Club in Agora Hills, Ca on February 28th and March 2nd that will benefit LA wildfires relief.

Billed as Very Important Beer Featuring Foreigner's Jeff Pilson, Bruce Watson, Michael Bluestein, and Luis Maldonado, the shows are sponsored by the Lagunitas Brewing Company.

The band shared "Not only will we be playing some incredible music, but we're also raising funds for MusiCares to support those affected by the recent LA wildfires.

"If you donate $20 or more at these shows, you'll receive a vintage Foreigner touring T-shirt straight from our locker (while supplies last)! Let's rock for a cause and make a difference together. See you there!"

According to the events listing: Foreigner keyboardist Michael Bluestein and guitarist Bruce Watson completed a course and earned their degree as Certified Craft Beer Servers, and after many pints and pilsners of research, they would like to share a pint of local beer with the people that know it best!

These two 'Dirty White Boys' will be joined on stage by ex-Train guitarist Luis Maldonado, and Foreigner's Jeff Pilson, to present a special, acoustic sing-along of their favorite Foreigner songs. There will be singing and mingling, and tons of fun.

Related Stories

Foreigner's 'I Want To Know What Love Is' Joins Spotify's Billions Club

Foreigner Hit New Milestones With Classic Hits

Slash and Sammy Hagar Jam Foreigner Into The Rock Hall (2024 In Review)

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony To Be Broadcast On ABC TV

News > Foreigner