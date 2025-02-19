Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer

Kansas frontman Ronnie Platt took to social media to reveal that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer earlier this month and the group has canceled two shows later this month in Louisiana.
Ronnie, who replaced Steve Walsh in 2014, shared the following, "For all of you asking, Tuesday [February 11] I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer but before everyone gets all excited, it has a 99% survival rate, it has not spread. It's contained to my thyroid. I just have to have my thyroid removed. Go through some rehab time and be right back in the saddle.
"I sincerely appreciate everyone's positive thoughts and prayers. I have some absolutely amazing people going to bat for me!! As it has been put to me, this is just a bump in the road and will be behind me very soon! So everyone please CARRY ON!"
