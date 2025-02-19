They famously brought us "Sweet Home Alabama", but now Lynyrd Skynryd's actual home state has honored the band with induction into the Florida Arts Hall of Fame.
The southern rock legends took to social media to share the big news, "Thank you to the State of Florida for the Honor and induction into the Florida Arts Hall of Fame!
"A sixty year legacy of music celebrating the members past and present. So good to see the families and band members celebrate Lynyrd Skynyrd and the music that has touched millions!"
Aside from Lynyrd Skynyrd, the class of 2025 also included Roger Bansemer, George Clinton and Xavier Cortada.
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, More To Rock Field & Stream Music Fest
Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant's Offered Hopeful Message Following Daughter's Medical Emergency (2024 In Review)
Christmas Time Again With Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio
Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio For 'Second Helping' 50th Anniversary (2024 In Review)
Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer- Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame- Oceano Announce Their Last Shows Ever- more
Motley Crue, Poison and Ratt Frontmen Announce 2nd Show- Creed and Nickelback Lead Summer Of 99 and Beyond Festival Lineup- Billy Idol To Rock Wembley- more
Dierks Bentley Scores Career High With 'She Hates Me'- Rascal Flatts Launch Life Is A Highway Tour- Eli Young Band- more
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer
Oceano Announce Their Last Shows Ever
Armor For Sleep Limited Edition 'What To Do When You Are Dead' Reissues
Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Star Returns With The Speaker Wars
The Saints '73-'78 Announce Debut US Shows
Imminent Sonic Destruction To Unleash The 'Floodgate' Album This Spring