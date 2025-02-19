Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame

They famously brought us "Sweet Home Alabama", but now Lynyrd Skynryd's actual home state has honored the band with induction into the Florida Arts Hall of Fame.

The southern rock legends took to social media to share the big news, "Thank you to the State of Florida for the Honor and induction into the Florida Arts Hall of Fame!

"A sixty year legacy of music celebrating the members past and present. So good to see the families and band members celebrate Lynyrd Skynyrd and the music that has touched millions!"

Aside from Lynyrd Skynyrd, the class of 2025 also included Roger Bansemer, George Clinton and Xavier Cortada.

