Memphis May Fire Take Fans To 'The Other Side'

Memphis May Fire have shared a music video for their brand new single "The Other Side". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "SHAPESHIFTER", which arrives on March 28th.
Vocalist Matty Mullins had this to say about the new track, "'The Other Side' is about resilience in the face of despair. It's for anyone who's ever felt trapped in their own pain, unsure if they'll ever break through.
"But there's always something beyond the darkness, another side to the pain, a breakthrough waiting to happen. This song is a reminder that even in our lowest moments, we're not alone, and the light is closer than we think."
