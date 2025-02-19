Oceano Announce Their Last Shows Ever

.

Chicago deathcore group Oceano have announced the dates for their "last shows ever" billed as The Death Of Oceano tour that will be hitting several markets this May.

Things will kick off on May 13th in Indianapolis, IN at Black Circle and they have dates announced in Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minneapolis, Missouri and will wrap up in May 24th in Des Moines, IA at Wooly's.

They will be joined of the farewell tour dates by I Declare War, See You Next Tuesday, Filth, and Backbiter. I Declare War will not be part of the May 24th show. See the dates below:

05/13 Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle
05/14 Louisville, KY - Bourbon Hall
05/15 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
05/16 Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
05/17 Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
05/18 Lansing, MI - Grendel Hall
05/20 Bloomington, IN - The Castle Theatre
05/21 Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade
05/22 Minneapolis, MN - The Underground
05/23 St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
05/24 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's (no I Declare War)

