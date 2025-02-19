Oceano Announce Their Last Shows Ever

Chicago deathcore group Oceano have announced the dates for their "last shows ever" billed as The Death Of Oceano tour that will be hitting several markets this May.

Things will kick off on May 13th in Indianapolis, IN at Black Circle and they have dates announced in Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minneapolis, Missouri and will wrap up in May 24th in Des Moines, IA at Wooly's.

They will be joined of the farewell tour dates by I Declare War, See You Next Tuesday, Filth, and Backbiter. I Declare War will not be part of the May 24th show. See the dates below:

05/13 Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle

05/14 Louisville, KY - Bourbon Hall

05/15 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

05/16 Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

05/17 Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

05/18 Lansing, MI - Grendel Hall

05/20 Bloomington, IN - The Castle Theatre

05/21 Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

05/22 Minneapolis, MN - The Underground

05/23 St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

05/24 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's (no I Declare War)

