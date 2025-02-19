.

Singled Out: American Mile's Straight from the Heartland

02-19-2025
Singled Out: American Mile's Straight from the Heartland

American Mile just released their new single "Straight from the Heartland" from their forthcoming "American Dream" album, and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Straight From The Heartland is about being from small town America, and moving to big city USA. We all moved from our hometowns to pursue music. A hopeful song to follow your dreams to, without forgetting where you come from, and never giving up.

We co-wrote this song with our pal Keith Nelson (Buckcherry) who co-produced it with Bruce Witkin (Hollywood Vampires). The line "sitting around a fire on a Saturday night" really encapsulates the time I spent in a rural state I can't even begin to count the amount of campfire sing-along's. I've joined it on.

I used my 1969 D-35 Martin acoustic in the recording of this song. In my opinion one strum of that guitar takes me right back to those days. It's like the warmth and fellowship of all my friends lives in that guitar.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories
Singled Out: American Mile's Straight from the Heartland

News > American Mile

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer- Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame- Oceano Announce Their Last Shows Ever- more

Motley Crue, Poison and Ratt Frontmen Announce 2nd Show- Creed and Nickelback Lead Summer Of 99 and Beyond Festival Lineup- Billy Idol To Rock Wembley- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley Scores Career High With 'She Hates Me'- Rascal Flatts Launch Life Is A Highway Tour- Eli Young Band- more

Reviews

On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others

Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025

That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'

Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Latest News

Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer

Foreigner Announce VIB Shows

Oceano Announce Their Last Shows Ever

Armor For Sleep Limited Edition 'What To Do When You Are Dead' Reissues

Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Star Returns With The Speaker Wars

The Saints '73-'78 Announce Debut US Shows

Imminent Sonic Destruction To Unleash The 'Floodgate' Album This Spring