Singled Out: American Mile's Straight from the Heartland

American Mile just released their new single "Straight from the Heartland" from their forthcoming "American Dream" album, and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Straight From The Heartland is about being from small town America, and moving to big city USA. We all moved from our hometowns to pursue music. A hopeful song to follow your dreams to, without forgetting where you come from, and never giving up.

We co-wrote this song with our pal Keith Nelson (Buckcherry) who co-produced it with Bruce Witkin (Hollywood Vampires). The line "sitting around a fire on a Saturday night" really encapsulates the time I spent in a rural state I can't even begin to count the amount of campfire sing-along's. I've joined it on.

I used my 1969 D-35 Martin acoustic in the recording of this song. In my opinion one strum of that guitar takes me right back to those days. It's like the warmth and fellowship of all my friends lives in that guitar.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

