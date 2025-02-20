.

Damiano David Announces New Single 'Next Summer'

Maneskin frontman Damiano David has announced that he will be releasing his next solo single, 'Next Summer' next Thursday, February 27th at 7:00pm ET.

"Next Summer" will be the third single from his forthcoming solo album, following the first single "Born With A Broken Heart", and the follow-up "Silverlines". On Valentine's Day he shared his cover of Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus' "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart".

Damiano had this to say about the new track, "At first listen, the song speaks about youthful love-an unrequited summer romance. But on a deeper level, it reveals a much larger reflection.

"It's an allegory of life-How sometimes we can be prisoners of ourselves, our fears, our insecurities, our inability to change. Our failure to see the world and life from a different perspective in the crucial and defining moments of existence."

