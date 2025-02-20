Framing Hanley Preview New EP With 'Mean In' Video

Framing Hanley have shared a music video for their new song 'Mean It (Photographs and Gasoline, Pt. 2)" . The song is the first single from their forthcoming EP, "Flowers", which will arrive this spring.
Atom Splitter sent over these details: Snagging influence for their newest material from diverse outfits that span from the hard hitting nuances of Glassjaw to production elements akin to Childish Gambino, Framing Hanley took the time away to facilitate growth both personally and musically. Of their upcoming 2025 material, guitarist Brooks offered, "This EP is a roller coaster. We're melding together a handful of different styles, bringing in electronic elements, some R&B elements, and jazzy vibes. We're also trying to bring back the heavier energy. We're interested in making something that feels real."
The first taste of their latest iteration, Framing Hanley released "Mean It," showcasing the band's instrumentation and ability to create chantable choruses for their crowds to sing along. Of the single, Nixon spills, "We felt that 'Mean It' was the perfect reintroduction, if you will, of Framing Hanley in 2025. We're stoked as hell for this year and have plans to release more music this year than we have in the last 15 years in total."
Dedicated to touring and connecting with their listeners, Framing Hanley create music that hits the mark on multiple levels: thematically, emotionally and sonically. Never ones to suppress inspiration, wherever and whenever it may strike, this is a four-piece that has grown alongside their fanbase, always ready and willing to dip their toes into something new.
Catching them on the road has just been made more tangible, as the band will be hitting the pavement soon, ready to unleash their dynamic tunes onto fans new and old alike on "The Flowers Tour," starting this April. For fans of bands that masterfully fuse genres together like Breaking Benjamin, Rain City Drive, and I Prevail, Framing Hanley are happy to shake up the scene.
