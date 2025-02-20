Sebastian Bach Leads Rock For Ronnie Concert In The Park Lineup

Sebastian Bach will be headlining this year's Rock For Ronnie Concert In The Park benefit event for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund that will be taking place on May 18, 2025, 11AM to 6PM, at the outdoor space adjacent to the Autry Museum of the West in Griffith Park.

We were sent the following details: ROCK FOR RONNIE, an afternoon of live rock music, silent and live auctions, food trucks and fun geared to the entire family, celebrates the memory of the late singer who succumbed to gastric cancer in 2010.

Headlining this year's ROCK FOR RONNIE will be actor and heavy metal singer Sebastian Bach and his band. Entrepreneur, author and producer Ahmet Zappa will be this year's host. Also joining the bill will be Dio Disciples; southern rock band Jason Charles Miller; hard rock band Kill Devil Hill and the All-Stars Band, which in past years has included noted musicians such as Doug Aldrich, Steven Adler, Chris Broderick, Phil Demmel, Dave Grohl, Adrian Vandenberg, Ricky Warwick and Brian Tichy, among many others.

General Admission tickets for $65 and a limited number of VIP seating tickets for $125 are now on sale. For information, visit: www.diocancerfund.org/events

There will be ample additional opportunities to support to the Dio Cancer Fund at the ROCK FOR RONNIE via a silent auction and raffle, beverage, food and merchandise sales, artist meet and greets, a specially-created Garden of Hope and, of course, direct contributions on site. A silent auction with many exciting items available to bid on throughout the afternoon, while live auctions, featuring one-of-a-kind rock collectibles, will be held from the stage between artist performances. Beer, wine, sodas and water will be available for sale, as well as food from various participating food trucks, plus assorted vendor booths selling unusual crafts and other items.

The new location for the event will also make it more special. "The Autry Museum park is a beautiful setting for ROCK FOR RONNIE with plenty of room for the event to grow in future years," explains Dio Cancer Fund President-Founder Wendy Dio. "It will be an exciting afternoon for the whole family."

