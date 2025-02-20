Tesla Release Video For Electric Version Of 'All About Love'

(hennemusic) Tesla has released a video for the electric version of the title track to their latest EP, "All About Love." The project presents four versions of "All About Love", including Acoustic, Electric, Hybrid, and Live, "Walk Away" (a concert favorite from 2007's "Real To Reel Vol I), and a new instrumental "From The Heart", by guitarist Frank Hannon.
Captured by Brian Wheat in his upstate NY recording studio, there is an electric version that shows how the band performs the song in full force, as well as two stripped down acoustic versions that showcase the dynamics of his mixes.
Tesla are currently playing live dates across North America. Check out the new video for the electric version of "All About Love" here
Tesla Unplug For 'All About Love' Video
Tesla Announce 'All About Love' EP
Telsa's Brian Wheat Shares First Song From Violet Breed
Great White and Tesla Lead The Mountain Music Festival Lineup
Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer- Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame- Oceano Announce Their Last Shows Ever- more
Motley Crue, Poison and Ratt Frontmen Announce 2nd Show- Creed and Nickelback Lead Summer Of 99 and Beyond Festival Lineup- Billy Idol To Rock Wembley- more
Dierks Bentley Scores Career High With 'She Hates Me'- Rascal Flatts Launch Life Is A Highway Tour- Eli Young Band- more
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Nick Menza Documentary Red Carpet Screening Announced
Superheaven Share Track From First New Album In 10 Years
The Struts Lead All-Star Tribute To Bad Company
Watch Swallow The Sun's 'What I Have Become (Live)' Video
Framing Hanley Preview New EP With 'Mean In' Video
Black Map To Deliver 'Hex' Album This Spring
Ronnie Romero Shares Live 'Vengeance' Video
Tesla Release Video For Electric Version Of 'All About Love'