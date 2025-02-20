.

Tesla Release Video For Electric Version Of 'All About Love'

Bruce Henne | 02-20-2025
(hennemusic) Tesla has released a video for the electric version of the title track to their latest EP, "All About Love." The project presents four versions of "All About Love", including Acoustic, Electric, Hybrid, and Live, "Walk Away" (a concert favorite from 2007's "Real To Reel Vol I), and a new instrumental "From The Heart", by guitarist Frank Hannon.

Captured by Brian Wheat in his upstate NY recording studio, there is an electric version that shows how the band performs the song in full force, as well as two stripped down acoustic versions that showcase the dynamics of his mixes.

Tesla are currently playing live dates across North America. Check out the new video for the electric version of "All About Love" here

