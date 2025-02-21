Arrows in Action Parody Limp Bizkit, Creed and BSB For 'Feel It Again' Video

Pop-rock trio Arrows in Action have just released a music video for their new single "Feel It Again" that harkens back to the 2000s informercials as well as some of the biggest acts at the turn of the century, Creed, Limp Bizkit and the Backstreet Boys.

They released the clip to celebrate the announcement that they will be delivering the part one of their new studio album "I Think I've Been Here Before," on May 16th via Nettwerk.

The band said of the new single, "'Feel It Again' is about nostalgia. You look back at your life and can finally appreciate the positive moments for all the negative ones that enshrouded them. You're ready to feelthose feelings again. And in the case of this song, you're ready to try again with an old flame. 'What's the worst that could go wrong,'" adds the band.

As for the album, they added, "I Think I've Been Here Before explores themes of nostalgia, breaking out of old habits, and trying to see your past and present in a new light.

"Side A focuses on the positives of these themes, with a brighter sound, upbeat lyrics, and a catchy blend of pop and rock that anyone can fall in love with."

