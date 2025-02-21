Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt To Undergo Cancer Surgery

Kansas frontman Ronnie Platt has shared an update with fans after he recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer and has now revealed that he will undergo surgery early next month.
Platt shared the following on Thursday (February 20th), "I met with my doctor today and found out I have surgery scheduled for March 4. So far, the prognosis has been very good.
"I'm looking forward to getting this behind me and being back in the saddle as soon as possible. I appreciate the outpouring of support I've been receiving. Thank you."
Ronnie, who replaced Steve Walsh in 2014, previously shared the following, "For all of you asking, Tuesday [February 11] I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer but before everyone gets all excited, it has a 99% survival rate, it has not spread. It's contained to my thyroid. I just have to have my thyroid removed. Go through some rehab time and be right back in the saddle.
"I sincerely appreciate everyone's positive thoughts and prayers. I have some absolutely amazing people going to bat for me!! As it has been put to me, this is just a bump in the road and will be behind me very soon! So everyone please CARRY ON!"
Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer
The Devil Wears Prada Launching The Metalcore Spring Break Tour
Kenny Chesney Shouts Out Kansas City Chiefs After Arrowhead Stadium Show
Kansas Expand Another Fork in The Road Tour
Sharon Reveals Biggest Mistake She Made With Ozzy- Dave Grohl TV Marathon Coming- Bret Michaels and the All American Rejects Carb Day Concert- more
Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer- Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame- Oceano Announce Their Last Shows Ever- more
Nate Smith and HARDY Team Up With 'Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend' Video- Russell Dickerson Gets Fans Dancing With 'Happen To Me'- more
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Carlos Santana Announces Album With Cover Of Smokey Robinson Classic
Arrows in Action Parody Limp Bizkit, Creed and BSB For 'Feel It Again' Video
Lips Speak Louder Recruit Emily Wolfe For 'Lose My Mind'
Dirty Honey Deliver 'Mayhem & Revelry' Live Album and Documentary
Watch Pistols At Dawn's 'Bones' Video
13th Annual Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival Announced
Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt To Undergo Cancer Surgery
Singled Out: Piper Connolly's Warning