Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt To Undergo Cancer Surgery

02-21-2025
Kansas frontman Ronnie Platt has shared an update with fans after he recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer and has now revealed that he will undergo surgery early next month.

Platt shared the following on Thursday (February 20th), "I met with my doctor today and found out I have surgery scheduled for March 4. So far, the prognosis has been very good.

"I'm looking forward to getting this behind me and being back in the saddle as soon as possible. I appreciate the outpouring of support I've been receiving. Thank you."

Ronnie, who replaced Steve Walsh in 2014, previously shared the following, "For all of you asking, Tuesday [February 11] I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer but before everyone gets all excited, it has a 99% survival rate, it has not spread. It's contained to my thyroid. I just have to have my thyroid removed. Go through some rehab time and be right back in the saddle.

"I sincerely appreciate everyone's positive thoughts and prayers. I have some absolutely amazing people going to bat for me!! As it has been put to me, this is just a bump in the road and will be behind me very soon! So everyone please CARRY ON!"

