Lips Speak Louder Recruit Emily Wolfe For 'Lose My Mind'

Nashville alt-rock duo Lips Speak Louder have shared their new single "Lose My Mind" featuring Emily Wolfe. The track comes from their just announced debut album, "Consolation Prize", which was produced by Wolfe, and is set to be released on April 25th.

We were sent the following details aobut the new single and album from the alt-rock duo of Rachel Brandsness and Angie Lese. "Lose My Head" - the band's fifth single release to-date - captures the spiraling that can come with trying to make sense of an increasingly chaotic and anxiety-inducing world and was inspired, as Brandsness describes it, by the way it can feel "reading the news at any given time." With its catchy, dance-style beat and honest, vulnerable lyrics, the track delivers the sense of a constant barrage of chaos, while Wolfe's searing guitar contributions take the song to an even more riotous level.

"Sonically, I thought Emily's signature guitar tone and playing would fit perfectly with the Queens of the Stone Age-type vibe I was going for when writing the song," says Brandsness. "She also did an amazing job crafting a solo that becomes increasingly more unhinged as it progresses, which perfectly encapsulates the spiral into insanity that the song presents."

"'Lose My Head' is one of my favorite tracks on Lips Speak Louder's debut album," adds Wolfe. "The song brings me back to the era of The Donnas, and the power behind the sonic landscape is undeniable. For anyone who has ever doubted women in rock, I dare you to press play."

Concurrent with the new single, the Lips Speak Louder is also announcing that their debut album, Consolation Prize - which was produced by Wolfe - will be released on April 25 both digitally and on vinyl.

The ten-song collection will showcase the full breadth of the pair's robust, multi-faceted sound - one shaped by an array of 90s grunge and early 2000s indie rock influences - that has caught the attention of RIFF Magazine, antiMusic and numerous other media outlets and editorial playlist creators. The album is also a reflection of Brandsness' and Lese's extensive performing, recording and touring experience as seasoned veterans of Nashville's music scene.

"The title of the album itself is sort of an exaggerated play on what it's like being in the music industry. It's an incredible amount of work, and even if you've done all that you can and don't make any mistakes, you can still come up short or second best," notes Lese. "It can feel like a never-ending series of 'no's' but for me, I'd still go through all of those 'no's' just to be a part of this incredible record."

"We've tried to make a rock record that touches on so many of the things we ourselves have experienced, and we hope there's something there both for the days you are looking to rock out and for the days you need a pick-me-up," Brandsness adds. "From the very first time Angie and I ever worked together, things just clicked, and I'm so excited for everyone to get to hear what we've been working on for the past year."

