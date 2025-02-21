Metallica Giving Away Rock Royalty Weekend To Sonic Temple

Metallica have announced a new give to win contest where a fan will win a Trip to Sonic Temple with Rock Royalty VIP weekend passes courtesy of the band and the festival's promoter Danny Wimmer Presents.

They shared the following details: Metallica's headlining this year's Sonic Temple and this is your chance to win a trip to see them live at the festival + a Metallica-Signed poster and show merch.

Donate now to support Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation and help create sustainable communities worldwide. With your donation, you're entered to win round trip travel to Columbus, Ohio, a 5-night hotel stay near the festival site, 4-Day Rock Royalty VIP Packages & more.

Sweeps open worldwide.

Donate to Win: fandiem.com/sonictemple

