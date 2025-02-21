Singled Out: Piper Connolly's Warning

13-year-old Phoenix alt-pop star Piper Connolly just released her brand new early pop-punk inspired single "warning", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I wrote "warning" when I was caught in that wild space between excitement and disaster-when you know you're diving headfirst into something reckless, but it's so electrifying you don't even care. It's intentionally fueled by gritty guitar riffs and that early 2000s pop-rock energy, the kind that makes you want to scream the lyrics at the top of your lungs.

At the time, I was in this phase where I knew better, but I didn't do better. I was completely consumed by someone, even though every part of me was screaming, "this is a bad idea!" I wanted the song to capture that adrenaline rush-the chaos, the thrill, the way your heart races even when your brain is waving a giant red flag.

"warning" almost didn't happen. It started as a totally different song in my head and on my heart, but something about it wasn't clicking. Then one night, after some back and forth with my producer Marvin, I was sitting at the piano, and the first line just hit me. Suddenly, it all poured out. The second we started tracking it in the studio, I knew-this wasn't just another song. This was the song.

More than anything, "warning" is about that universal, messy, all-consuming kind of love-the kind that pulls you in so fast you don't even think about how hard you might crash. I hope when people listen, they feel that spark of being so alive that it's almost too much. And maybe, just maybe, it reminds them to trust their gut... or at least enjoy the ride while it lasts.

