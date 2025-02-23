Falling In Reverse and Dropkick Murphys Lead Warped Tour Additions

Vans Warped Tour organizers had a very busy Saturday (February 22nd) with new revelations of artists that will be taking part in this year's festivities that is celebrating their 30th anniversary.

The famed tour is returning later this year to mark the occasion and this weekend they revealed that Falling In Reverse will be taking part in the Washington DC and Long Beach, CA shows.

On Sunday morning they shared the big news that that Dropkick Murphys will rock the Long Beach event that is taking place on July 26th and 27th, and they just added Lil Toe (Ammo) to that stop as well.

Other additions include Aviva in Long Beach and Orlando, FL, Holywater and Lil Lotus at all three stops, and Speed Of Light joining the fun in Long Beach and Orlando.

As we reported on Saturday, Asking Alexandra will also be rocking the stage in Washington D.C. and Long Beach.

The rebooted festival tour will be making three stops including June 14th and 15th in Washington DC at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, July 26th and 27th in Long Beach, CA at the Shoreline Waterfront, and November 15th and 16 in Orlando, FL at the Camping World Stadium Campus

