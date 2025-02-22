Metallica Holding A Garage Sale

Metallica took to social media to share the news that they are bringing back their Garage Sale, where they offer big discounts on limited edition items at the Met Store to members of their fanclub.

The band shared, The Garage Sale returns this Tuesday, February 25, at 1 PM PST/4 PM EST/9 PM GMT! You know the drill: we've dug up all the super cool, limited products we could find hiding in our warehouse, but those will go fast!

"So mark your calendars, make sure you're logged into your Fifth Member account, and don't be late. Not a Fifth Member? Sign up at metallica.com/register. Shop The Met Store metallica.com/store."

