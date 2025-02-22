.

More Big Names Added To Warped Tour

02-22-2025
Vans Warped Tour organizers have had a busy week announcing additional bands that they will be performing at the return of the annual music festival this year to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Today, Saturday February 22nd, they announced that Asking Alexandra will be joining the lineup for the shows in Long Beach, Ca (June 14th and 15th) and Washington D.C. (June 14th and 15th).

Here is the breakdown of the announcements from this past week: Last Saturday they announced Origami Angel - DC, Ten56. - (Orlando, FL taking place on November 15th and 16th), Common Sage - LB, Hot Milk - LB, and Crown The Empire - FL

On Sunday they announced Better Lovers- LB, FL, Chiodos - DC, LB and Ekoh- LB. On Monday they revealed Atmosphere - DC, LB, Asitis- FL, Noelle Sucks - LB, FL, Maryjo - FL and Garzi- LB.

Tuesday: Attila - FL, Hidden In Plain View - DC, Hail The Sun - FL, and Millionaires - DC, LB, FL.

Wednesday: Silverstein - DC, LB, Mod Sun - DC, LB, FL, Surfer Girl - FL, From Ashes To New - DC, LB, Stratejacket - DC, FL, and Chained Saint - FL.

Thursday: Motion City Soundtrack - DC, Cliffdiver - DC, LB, Microwave - FL, Nothing, Nowhere. - DC, LB, FL, I See Stars - FL, Huddy - FL, and Koyo - DC, FL.

Friday: Magnolia Park - DC, LB, The Expendables - FL, Haarper - LB, Scene Queen - DC, LB, FL, and Mgna Crrrta - LB

