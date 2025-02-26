Bleed From Within Deliver 'God Complex' Video

Bleed From Within have shared a music video for their brand new single "God Complex". It is the final preview of the band's new album "Zenith", which will arrive on April 4th.

The band had this to say, "God Complex is the anthem on Zenith. We had a great time putting this together; not over thinking it and letting the groove carry the song. The song always stood out, but Kennedys vocal performance really pushed it to the forefront of the album.

It's a song about ego and what it means to us, to you, to everyone. This industry is plagued by those who have a heightened version of themselves but even in every day life, it is clear to see those that put themselves above others."

Related Stories

Bleed From Within Announce New Album With 'In Place Of Your Halo' Video

Bleed From Within Announce The Zenith Tour

Bleed From Within Reveal 'Hands Of Sin' Video

Watch Bleed From Within's New 'Killing Time' Video

News > Bleed From Within