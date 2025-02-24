Disturbed Recruit Megadeth For The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour Leg

Disturbed have recruits thrash metal legends Megadeth to support them on the European leg of their The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour next fall.

The special tour will celebrate Disturbed's landmark debut album with a performance of the full multi-platinum album in its entirety, followed by a set of hits from their career.

The tour will be kicking off on September 28th in Copenhagen, Denmark at the Royal Arena and will wrap up on Roctober 28th in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 28 at 10AM local time.

See the dates below:

09/28 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

10/01 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome

10/03 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

10/04 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

10/06 - Budapest, Hungary @ Arena

10/07 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

10/10 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

10/12 - Paris, France @ Zenith

10/14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

10/15 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National Arena

10/17 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

10/18 - Berlin, Germany @ Velodrome

10/20 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

10/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

10/24 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

10/26 - London, UK @ The O2

10/28 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

