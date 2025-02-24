.

Disturbed Recruit Megadeth For The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour Leg

02-24-2025
Disturbed have recruits thrash metal legends Megadeth to support them on the European leg of their The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour next fall.

The special tour will celebrate Disturbed's landmark debut album with a performance of the full multi-platinum album in its entirety, followed by a set of hits from their career.

The tour will be kicking off on September 28th in Copenhagen, Denmark at the Royal Arena and will wrap up on Roctober 28th in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 28 at 10AM local time.
See the dates below:

09/28 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
10/01 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome
10/03 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
10/04 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
10/06 - Budapest, Hungary @ Arena
10/07 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
10/10 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
10/12 - Paris, France @ Zenith
10/14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
10/15 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National Arena
10/17 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
10/18 - Berlin, Germany @ Velodrome
10/20 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
10/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
10/24 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
10/26 - London, UK @ The O2
10/28 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

