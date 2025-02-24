Killswitch Engage Unleash 'Collusion' Video

Killswitch Engage have unleashed a music video for their new track "Collusion". The comes from their just released new studio album "This Consequence" that arrived last week.

Jesse Leach had this to say, "'Collusion' is about the struggle between people in power and the common people. It speaks about the propaganda and divisiveness used to keep us in control. It's about the ruthlessness of the ruling class who use wealth to raise, manipulate, and destroy empires at their will.

"I wish for people to use discernment and intellect to read between the lines. My hope is to instill a desire for analyzation and critical thinking amidst the current rigged and corrupt forms of governments the world over."

