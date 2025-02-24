Killswitch Engage have unleashed a music video for their new track "Collusion". The comes from their just released new studio album "This Consequence" that arrived last week.
Jesse Leach had this to say, "'Collusion' is about the struggle between people in power and the common people. It speaks about the propaganda and divisiveness used to keep us in control. It's about the ruthlessness of the ruling class who use wealth to raise, manipulate, and destroy empires at their will.
"I wish for people to use discernment and intellect to read between the lines. My hope is to instill a desire for analyzation and critical thinking amidst the current rigged and corrupt forms of governments the world over."
Pantera Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Watch Nirvana Rock With Post Malone- Metallica Holding A Garage Sale- More Big Names Added To Warped Tour- more
Foreigner Make Streaming History- Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt To Undergo Cancer Surgery- Metallica Giving Away Rock Royalty Weekend To Sonic Temple- more
Hear 'God & Guns N' Roses' By Tyler Braden- Stream Carly Pearce's New Song 'No Rain'- Nate Smith and HARDY Team Up With 'Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend'- more
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Pantera Announce U.S. Summer Tour
Killswitch Engage Unleash 'Collusion' Video
Bob Seger In The Studio For 'Against The Wind' 45th Anniversary
Motorhead Share 1979 Top Of The Pops Performance Of 'Overkill'
Stevie Nicks and Pat Benatar Lead AXS TV's Women Who Rock Marathon
Watch Nirvana Rock With Post Malone At SNL50 Concert
Falling In Reverse and Dropkick Murphys Lead Warped Tour Additions
Wilco's Nels Cline Shares 'Slipping Into Something'