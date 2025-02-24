Motorhead Share 1979 Top Of The Pops Performance Of 'Overkill'

Motorhead is streaming video of a vintage Top Of The Pops performance of its classic track, "Overkill", as part of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations.

"Here's another classic Motorhead performance from the BBC archive," shares the group. "This time demolishing Top Of The Pops in 1979 with the mighty Overkill!"

The song was the title track and lead single to Motorhead's second studio album, which was produced by Jimmy Miller and featured the lineup of Lemmy, guitarist Fast Eddie Clarke and drummer Philthy Animal Taylor.

"Overkill" went on to reach no. 24 on the UK Top Album charts.

Motorhead is kicking off the 50th anniversary celebrations with special limited vinyl editions of their breakthrough albums: "Overkill", "Bomber" and "Ace Of Spades".

Get more details and stream the "Overkill" performance here.

Related Stories

Motorhead Kick Off 50th Anniversary Celebrations

Motorhead's 'We Take No Prisoners' The Singles 1995 - 2006' Box Set Coming

Motorhead Icon Fast Eddie Clarke Announces Four CD Career Retrospective And Page Book

Z2 Announces NO REMORSE: The Illustrated True Stories of Lemmy Kilmister and Motorhead

News > Motorhead