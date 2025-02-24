Motorhead Share 1979 Top Of The Pops Performance Of 'Overkill'

Motorhead is streaming video of a vintage Top Of The Pops performance of its classic track, "Overkill", as part of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations.
"Here's another classic Motorhead performance from the BBC archive," shares the group. "This time demolishing Top Of The Pops in 1979 with the mighty Overkill!"
The song was the title track and lead single to Motorhead's second studio album, which was produced by Jimmy Miller and featured the lineup of Lemmy, guitarist Fast Eddie Clarke and drummer Philthy Animal Taylor.
"Overkill" went on to reach no. 24 on the UK Top Album charts.
Motorhead is kicking off the 50th anniversary celebrations with special limited vinyl editions of their breakthrough albums: "Overkill", "Bomber" and "Ace Of Spades".
Get more details and stream the "Overkill" performance here.
Motorhead Kick Off 50th Anniversary Celebrations
Motorhead's 'We Take No Prisoners' The Singles 1995 - 2006' Box Set Coming
Motorhead Icon Fast Eddie Clarke Announces Four CD Career Retrospective And Page Book
Z2 Announces NO REMORSE: The Illustrated True Stories of Lemmy Kilmister and Motorhead
Pantera Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Watch Nirvana Rock With Post Malone- Metallica Holding A Garage Sale- More Big Names Added To Warped Tour- more
Foreigner Make Streaming History- Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt To Undergo Cancer Surgery- Metallica Giving Away Rock Royalty Weekend To Sonic Temple- more
Hear 'God & Guns N' Roses' By Tyler Braden- Stream Carly Pearce's New Song 'No Rain'- Nate Smith and HARDY Team Up With 'Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend'- more
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Pantera Announce U.S. Summer Tour
Killswitch Engage Unleash 'Collusion' Video
Bob Seger In The Studio For 'Against The Wind' 45th Anniversary
Motorhead Share 1979 Top Of The Pops Performance Of 'Overkill'
Stevie Nicks and Pat Benatar Lead AXS TV's Women Who Rock Marathon
Watch Nirvana Rock With Post Malone At SNL50 Concert
Falling In Reverse and Dropkick Murphys Lead Warped Tour Additions
Wilco's Nels Cline Shares 'Slipping Into Something'