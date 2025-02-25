Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now Coming To Paramount+

Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has announced that Paramount+ is producing a new feature-length documentary entitled "Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now" that will cover his health struggles since he was injured in a fall in 2019 that sidelined him and forced him to cancel his farewell tour.

Ozzy shared the following details via social media: This is Ozzy Osbourne like you've never seen before: an honest, warm and deeply personal portrait of one of the greatest rock stars of all-time, detailing how the singer's world shuddered to a halt six years ago, forcing him to contemplate who he really is, confront his own mortality and question whether or not he can ever perform on stage for one last time. Addressing his health issues and impact of his Parkinson's diagnosis, the film showcases the central role music continues to play in Ozzy's life - also proving his mischievous sense of humor remains resolutely intact despite it all.

"The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I've been through. There's been times when I thought my number was up," admits Ozzy. "But making music and making two albums saved me. I'd have gone nuts without music."

Directed by BAFTA-award winner Tania Alexander, the documentary began filming in early 2022, during the recording sessions for his thirteenth studio album, the 2x GRAMMY Award-winning Patient Number 9. It will continue filming into the summer as Ozzy attempts to take the stage for one final performance with his Black Sabbath bandmates as part of a sold-out, all-star celebration at Villa Park in his hometown of Birmingham on July 5th.

Continues Ozzy: "My fans have supported me for so many years, and I really want to thank them and say a proper goodbye to them. That is what the Villa Park show is about."

Featuring full access to Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne and their children, OZZY OSBOURNE: NO ESCAPE FROM NOW also includes a host of key contributors in his life, including bandmate Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses), Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Billy Idol, Maynard James Keenan (Tool), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), guitarist Zakk Wylde, producer Andrew Watt and friend/musician Billy Morrison, all of whom help deliver a human view of a man who remains a hero to millions.

Adds Sharon Osbourne: "This film is an honest account of what has happened to Ozzy during the last few years. It shows how hard things have been for him and the courage he has shown while dealing with a number of serious health issues, including Parkinson's. It's about the reality of his life now. We have worked with a production team we trust and have allowed them the freedom to tell the story openly. We hope that story will inspire people that are facing similar issues to Ozzy."

"Ozzy is forever woven into Paramount's brand DNA, especially his history with MTV -- Headbanger's Ball in the '80s, Battle for Ozzfest and of course The Osbournes," shared Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. "Given our storied past with Ozzy, Sharon and the whole family, we were determined to land this project and look forward to sharing it with his legions of fans and global audiences on Paramount+ later this year."

