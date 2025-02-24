Public Image Ltd Announce New Member Ahead Of Summer Tour

Public Image Ltd have announced that they have added drummer Mark Roberts to their lineup ahead of their This Is Not The Last Tour that will be hitting Europe this summer.

The band shared: We are delighted to announce that Mark Roberts has become the new PiL drummer and has already started to rehearse with the band in preparation for this summer's tour.

Mark is a longtime friend of PiL genius Lu Edmonds and the pair have made various albums together with the likes of poet Murray Lachlan Young, UK-Pakistani singer Babar Luck and Russian rockstar Boris Grebenschikov.

Lu and Mark are also currently in "A Bigger Mouth", a free improv project inspired by Lol Coxhill (who was in the Damned with Lu in 1977).

Starting in the early 1980s Mark has played with bands and artists as diverse as The Godfathers, Massive Attack, Youssou N'Dour, Neneh Cherry and d.Ream!

He grew up in West London and North Dublin and has taught music at Universities and is currently studying for a PhD. His favourite PiL album is 'Flowers of Romance' and says he's "Very honoured and pleased to join PiL, I can't wait to get started with the tour" .

We welcome Mark to the PiL family, and look forward to hearing him this Summer. As John Lydon says, "He's a real banger of a new drummer."

