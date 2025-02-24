Warped Tour Adds Hawthorne Heights, All Time Low And More

The lineup for the return of the Vans Warped Tour continues to evolve with Hawthorne Heights, All Time Low, and Gideon announced on Monday (February 24th) for iconic tour's special 30th anniversary celebrations this year.

Organizers have announced three dates for the festivals returns beginning with the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus in Washington D.C. on June 14th and 15th, followed by the Shoreline Waterfront in Long Beach, CA on July 26th and 27th, and concluding at the Camping World Stadium Campus in Orlando, FL on November 15th and 16th.

Hawthorne Heights are set to take the stage for the shows in Long Beach and Washington D.C. All Time Low will perform in Washington D.C. and Gideon have signed on for D.C. and Long Beach.

They will join the recently announced Comeback Kid at all three stops, Nova Twins (LB), Bad Rabbits (FL), Winona Fighter (FL) and A Day To Remember (LB and FL).

