In Memory Of Dickey Betts Concert To Be Livestreamed For Free

The all-star In Memory Of Dickey Betts Concert on February 28th at the Macon City Auditorium will be livestreamed for free via Nugs.net, organizers have announced. We were sent the following details:

For so many of us, Dad's gift to the world was music," reflects Duane Betts, son of the late Dickey Betts, guitarist, singer, songwriter and co-founder of The Allman Brothers Band. "I'm so happy to come together with some very special friends to honor the depth and beauty of his life and, of course, to share that sweet, melodic sound he is so well known for."

The sold-out show will feature many of Dickey's bandmates and close friends including Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Oteil Burbridge, Jaimoe, Chuck Leavell, Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Charlie Starr, Jimmy Hall, Lamar Williams Jr, and more.

In response to the high demand, The Betts family made the decision to offer a free live stream of the concert that will be available exclusively at nugs.net/DickeyBetts.

Additionally, the Betts family, Dickey's long time manager, David Spero and Berklee College of Music are excited to announce that a portion of proceeds from the 'In Memory of Dickey Betts' concert will go to establish the Dickey Betts Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Berklee College of Music.

This scholarship, created through the generosity of Donna Betts, will honor Dickey Betts' legacy by supporting talented and deserving students pursuing their musical dreams at Berklee.

The 'In Memory of Dickey Betts' concert is more than a tribute; it is a celebration of Dickey's profound contributions to music and his commitment to nurturing future generations of artists. Through this concert, friends, family, and fans come together to ensure that his passion for music lives on.

The Dickey Betts Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Berklee College of Music will provide financial assistance to students who demonstrate both exceptional musical ability and financial need. It stands as a lasting tribute to Dickey Betts' belief in the transformative power of music and education. "We are thrilled to know that the proceeds are going to such a worthy cause," adds Duane.

For more information or to make a donation to the fund, please visit here.

