2025 Warped Tour Lineup Announced

The 30 Days of Warped campaign has ended with organizers having now shared almost the entire lineup for the three dates of the return of the beloved music festival this year to celebrate their 30th anniversary.
The tour will feature three stops with two days in each city. They will kick off in Washington DC on June 14th and 15th at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus.
The festival will then head to Long Beach, CA, where it will take place on July 26 and 27 at Downtown Long Beach Shoreline Waterfront. The tour will wrap up the year in Orlando, FL, with performances at Camping World Stadium Campus on November 15 and 16.
"These past 30 days have been an absolute blast bringing fans together, spotlighting legendary artists and rising talent, and reliving some of our favorite Warped moments," said Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman. "Seeing the passion and energy from the fans just proves that Warped Tour still has a place in the heart of the music scene, and I can't wait for everyone to experience what we've put together for 2025."
Organizers have promised that even more artists will be announced as well as special guests in the coming months. See the current lineups for each stop below:
WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 14 - 15
3OH!3
408
All Time Low
Angel Du$t
Asking Alexandria
Atmosphere
Avril Lavigne
Beauty School Dropout
Big Ass Truck
Blessthefall
Bowling For Soup
Boys Like Girls
Carpool
Cartel
Chandler Leighton
Chiodos
Cliffdiver
Comeback Kid
Dance Hall Crashers
Drain
Escape The Fate
Fever 333
Fishbone
Four Year Strong
From Ashes To New
Games We Play
Gideon
Gin Wigmore
Girlfriends
Hawthorne Heights
Heart Attack Man
Her Leather Jacket
Hidden In Plain View
Holywatr
Honey Revenge
I Am The Avalanche
Ice Nine Kills
Jakobs Castle
Knuckle Puck
Koyo
Less Than Jake
Letlive.
Lil Lotus
Magnolia Park
Memphis May Fire
MGK
Millionaire$
Miss May I
Mod Sun
Motion City Soundtrack
Nothing,Nowhere.
Of Mice & Men
Origami Angel
Oxymorrons
Pennywise
People R Ugly
Point North
Rain City Drive
Ringpop!
Royal & The Serpent
Sace6
Saosin
Saturdays At Your Place
Scary Kids Scaring Kids
Scene Queen
Senses Fail
Silly Goose
Silverstein
Simple Plan
Slaughter To Prevail
Sophie Powers
Spray Allen
State Champs
Stratejacket
Streetlight Manifesto
Sublime
Sueco
Sweet Pill
The Aquabats!
The Dark
The Main
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
The Suicide Machines
The Wonder Years
The Word Alive
Urethane
We Came As Romans
We The Kings
World's First Cinema
Yung Gravy
LONG BEACH, CA (July 26 - 27)
311
3OH3!
408
6arelyhuman
A Day To Remember
Asking Alexandria
Atmosphere
Ava Maybee
Aviva
Better Lovers
Black Veil Brides
blackbear
Blessthefall
Body Count
Bowling For Soup
Bryce Vine
Cartel
Chandler Leighton
Chiodos
Cky
Cliffdiver
Cobra Starship
Comeback Kid
Common Sage
Dance Hall Crashers
De'wayne
Destroy Boys
Dexter and The Moonrocks
Drain
Dropkick Murphys
Drug Church
Dye
Ekoh
El Centro
Enter Shikari
Falling In Reverse
Fever 333
Fishbone
Four Year Strong
From Ashes to New
Games We Play
Garzi
Gideon
Girlfriends
Gogol Bordello
Grave Secrets
Haarper
HANABIE.
Hawthorne Heights
Ho99o9
Holywatr
Honey Revenge
Hot Milk
Iann Dior
Ice-T
indigo forever
Jack Kays
Johnnie Guilbert
Jutes
jxdn
Kami Kehoe
KennyHoopla
Landon Barker
Left To Sutter
Less Than Jake
Lil Lotus
Lil Toe (Ammo)
LOLO
Magnolia Park
Mariachi El Bronx
Megg
Memphis May Fire
Mgna Crrrta
Millionaire$
Miss May I
Mod Sun
Mom Jeans
New Years Day
Noelle Sucks
Nothing,Nowhere.
Nova Twins
Of Mice & Men
Oxymorrons
Pennywise
Point North
Ringpop!
Royal & The Serpent
Sace6
Saosin
Scene Queen
Selfish Sons
Silly Goose
Silverstein
Slaughter To Prevail
Sophie Powers
Speed of Light
State Champs
Stray From The Path
Sueco
Sunami
Sweet Pill
Terror Reid
The All-American Rejects
The Barbarians of California
The Dark
The Funeral Portrait
The Home Team
The Interrupters
The Mainliners
The Paradox
The Paranoyds
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
The Suicide Machines
The Vandals
The Wonder Years
The Word Alive
Treaty Oak Revival
TX2
Vended
We The Kings
Wiplash
World's First Cinema
Yung Gravy
Zulu
ORLANDO, FL (November 15 - 16)
3OH3!
408
A Day To Remember
A Loss For Words
Amigo the Devil
Angel Du$t
Arrows In Action
As It Is
Attila
Aviva
Bad Rabbits
Beauty School Dropout
Better Lovers
Black Veil Brides
Boundaries
Boys Like Girls
Carolesdaughter
Chained Saint
Chandler Leighton
Charlotte Sands
Comeback Kid
Crown The Empire
DeathbyRomy
Drain
Escape The Fate
Falling In Reverse
Fame On Fire
Fever 333
Flycatcher
Four Year Strong
Games We Play
Girlfriends
Good Riddance
Gravas
Gym Class Heroes
Hail The Sun
Head Automatica
Holding Absence
Holywatr
Honey Revenge
Huddy
I See Stars
iDKHow
Jager Henry
Jeremy Romans & The Zero Friends Club
Johnnie Guilbert
Julia Wolf
Jutes
Knuckle Puck
Koyo
Lacey Sturm
Left To Suffer
Less Than Jake
Letlive.
Lil Lotus
LØLØ
Maryjo
MGK
Microwave
Millionaire$
Miss May I
Mod Sun
Mouth Culture
Movements
Narrow Head
New Years Day
Noelle Sucks
Not Enough Space
Nothing,Nowhere.
Of Mice & Men
Oxymorrons
Pennywise
People R Ugly
Plain White T's
Point North
Royal & The Serpent
Sace6
Scene Queen
Senses Fail
Slaughter To Prevail
Sophie Powers
Speed of Light
State Champs
Story Of The Year
Stratejacket
Streetlight Manifesto
Sueco
Sunami
Surfer Girl
Taylor Acorn
Ten56.
The Dark
The Expendables
The Home Team
The Interrupters
The Maine
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
The Starting Line
The Wonder Years
The Word Alive
Thursday
Traitors
Trxvis
Vended
Waves
Winona Fighter
World's First Cinema
Yellowcard
Yung Gravy
Zero 9:36
