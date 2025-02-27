2025 Warped Tour Lineup Announced

The 30 Days of Warped campaign has ended with organizers having now shared almost the entire lineup for the three dates of the return of the beloved music festival this year to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

The tour will feature three stops with two days in each city. They will kick off in Washington DC on June 14th and 15th at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus.

The festival will then head to Long Beach, CA, where it will take place on July 26 and 27 at Downtown Long Beach Shoreline Waterfront. The tour will wrap up the year in Orlando, FL, with performances at Camping World Stadium Campus on November 15 and 16.

"These past 30 days have been an absolute blast bringing fans together, spotlighting legendary artists and rising talent, and reliving some of our favorite Warped moments," said Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman. "Seeing the passion and energy from the fans just proves that Warped Tour still has a place in the heart of the music scene, and I can't wait for everyone to experience what we've put together for 2025."

Organizers have promised that even more artists will be announced as well as special guests in the coming months. See the current lineups for each stop below:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 14 - 15

3OH!3

408

All Time Low

Angel Du$t

Asking Alexandria

Atmosphere

Avril Lavigne

Beauty School Dropout

Big Ass Truck

Blessthefall

Bowling For Soup

Boys Like Girls

Carpool

Cartel

Chandler Leighton

Chiodos

Cliffdiver

Comeback Kid

Dance Hall Crashers

Drain

Escape The Fate

Fever 333

Fishbone

Four Year Strong

From Ashes To New

Games We Play

Gideon

Gin Wigmore

Girlfriends

Hawthorne Heights

Heart Attack Man

Her Leather Jacket

Hidden In Plain View

Holywatr

Honey Revenge

I Am The Avalanche

Ice Nine Kills

Jakobs Castle

Knuckle Puck

Koyo

Less Than Jake

Letlive.

Lil Lotus

Magnolia Park

Memphis May Fire

MGK

Millionaire$

Miss May I

Mod Sun

Motion City Soundtrack

Nothing,Nowhere.

Of Mice & Men

Origami Angel

Oxymorrons

Pennywise

People R Ugly

Point North

Rain City Drive

Ringpop!

Royal & The Serpent

Sace6

Saosin

Saturdays At Your Place

Scary Kids Scaring Kids

Scene Queen

Senses Fail

Silly Goose

Silverstein

Simple Plan

Slaughter To Prevail

Sophie Powers

Spray Allen

State Champs

Stratejacket

Streetlight Manifesto

Sublime

Sueco

Sweet Pill

The Aquabats!

The Dark

The Main

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

The Suicide Machines

The Wonder Years

The Word Alive

Urethane

We Came As Romans

We The Kings

World's First Cinema

Yung Gravy



LONG BEACH, CA (July 26 - 27)

311

3OH3!

408

6arelyhuman

A Day To Remember

Asking Alexandria

Atmosphere

Ava Maybee

Aviva

Better Lovers

Black Veil Brides

blackbear

Blessthefall

Body Count

Bowling For Soup

Bryce Vine

Cartel

Chandler Leighton

Chiodos

Cky

Cliffdiver

Cobra Starship

Comeback Kid

Common Sage

Dance Hall Crashers

De'wayne

Destroy Boys

Dexter and The Moonrocks

Drain

Dropkick Murphys

Drug Church

Dye

Ekoh

El Centro

Enter Shikari

Falling In Reverse

Fever 333

Fishbone

Four Year Strong

From Ashes to New

Games We Play

Garzi

Gideon

Girlfriends

Gogol Bordello

Grave Secrets

Haarper

HANABIE.

Hawthorne Heights

Ho99o9

Holywatr

Honey Revenge

Hot Milk

Iann Dior

Ice-T

indigo forever

Jack Kays

Johnnie Guilbert

Jutes

jxdn

Kami Kehoe

KennyHoopla

Landon Barker

Left To Sutter

Less Than Jake

Lil Lotus

Lil Toe (Ammo)

LOLO

Magnolia Park

Mariachi El Bronx

Megg

Memphis May Fire

Mgna Crrrta

Millionaire$

Miss May I

Mod Sun

Mom Jeans

New Years Day

Noelle Sucks

Nothing,Nowhere.

Nova Twins

Of Mice & Men

Oxymorrons

Pennywise

Point North

Ringpop!

Royal & The Serpent

Sace6

Saosin

Scene Queen

Selfish Sons

Silly Goose

Silverstein

Slaughter To Prevail

Sophie Powers

Speed of Light

State Champs

Stray From The Path

Sueco

Sunami

Sweet Pill

Terror Reid

The All-American Rejects

The Barbarians of California

The Dark

The Funeral Portrait

The Home Team

The Interrupters

The Mainliners

The Paradox

The Paranoyds

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

The Suicide Machines

The Vandals

The Wonder Years

The Word Alive

Treaty Oak Revival

TX2

Vended

We The Kings

Wiplash

World's First Cinema

Yung Gravy

Zulu



ORLANDO, FL (November 15 - 16)

3OH3!

408

A Day To Remember

A Loss For Words

Amigo the Devil

Angel Du$t

Arrows In Action

As It Is

Attila

Aviva

Bad Rabbits

Beauty School Dropout

Better Lovers

Black Veil Brides

Boundaries

Boys Like Girls

Carolesdaughter

Chained Saint

Chandler Leighton

Charlotte Sands

Comeback Kid

Crown The Empire

DeathbyRomy

Drain

Escape The Fate

Falling In Reverse

Fame On Fire

Fever 333

Flycatcher

Four Year Strong

Games We Play

Girlfriends

Good Riddance

Gravas

Gym Class Heroes

Hail The Sun

Head Automatica

Holding Absence

Holywatr

Honey Revenge

Huddy

I See Stars

iDKHow

Jager Henry

Jeremy Romans & The Zero Friends Club

Johnnie Guilbert

Julia Wolf

Jutes

Knuckle Puck

Koyo

Lacey Sturm

Left To Suffer

Less Than Jake

Letlive.

Lil Lotus

LØLØ

Maryjo

MGK

Microwave

Millionaire$

Miss May I

Mod Sun

Mouth Culture

Movements

Narrow Head

New Years Day

Noelle Sucks

Not Enough Space

Nothing,Nowhere.

Of Mice & Men

Oxymorrons

Pennywise

People R Ugly

Plain White T's

Point North

Royal & The Serpent

Sace6

Scene Queen

Senses Fail

Slaughter To Prevail

Sophie Powers

Speed of Light

State Champs

Story Of The Year

Stratejacket

Streetlight Manifesto

Sueco

Sunami

Surfer Girl

Taylor Acorn

Ten56.

The Dark

The Expendables

The Home Team

The Interrupters

The Maine

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

The Starting Line

The Wonder Years

The Word Alive

Thursday

Traitors

Trxvis

Vended

Waves

Winona Fighter

World's First Cinema

Yellowcard

Yung Gravy

Zero 9:36

