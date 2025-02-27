Billy Idol Announces 'Dream Into It' Album With 'Still Dancing'

(hennemusic) Billy Idol has released "Still Dancing" as the lead single from his newly-announced album, "Dream Into It." Due April 25, "Dream Into It" features guest appearances by Joan Jett, Avril Lavigne and Alison Mosshart of the Kills.
The project marks Idol's first new music since a pair of EP's - 2021's "The Roadside" and 2022's "The Cage" - while also doubling as his first full-length album since 2014's "Kings & Queens Of The Underground."
"'Still Dancing' is really a reflection of my whole journey," explains Idol. "From the punk rock period through to now. And I'm still looking towards the future, still living the life I set out to live.
"At the start of the song, I'm recalling the early times in London, when I was living in squats or at friends' apartments, all my belongings in a plastic bag. Everybody at home or work told you what you were doing was never going to happen. But punk rock gave me an opening. I was surrounded by people who loved the music as deeply as I did and you were going to throw caution to the wind, believe in what you were doing and grab on for dear life.
"As the song says, there have been many moments along the way where I've been self- destructive. But what's seen me through is that unflinching belief in the music that started all those years ago. That's been the greatest gift of all."
Idol - who was recently named among the nominees for induction into the 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame - will launch the record on a North American tour that opens April 30 in Phoenix, AZ;
Get more details and stream the video for "Still Dancing" here.
Billy Idol, Cat Power, Stephen Stills, Neil Young Lead Light Up The Blues 7 Concert Lineup
Billy Idol To Rock Wembley Arena
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Have Valentine's Day Treat For Fans
Billy Idol Declares It's a Nice Day To...Tour Again
2025 Warped Tour Lineup Announced- Kevin Cronin Explains 'Heartbreaking' End Of REO Speedwagon- NEEDTOBREATHE Team With Tori Kelly- more
Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Louder Than Life Lineup- Pink Floyd at Pompeii Coming To Theaters- Dickey Betts Concert To Be Livestreamed For Free- more
Shania Twain To Headline Festival d'Ete de Quebec- Travis Tritt Gearing Up For U.S. Tour- Kacey Musgraves To Headline Inaugural Up In The Sky Music Festival- more
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
2025 Warped Tour Lineup Announced
Kevin Cronin Explains 'Heartbreaking' End Of REO Speedwagon
NEEDTOBREATHE Team With Tori Kelly For 'I've Got A Story'
Magnolia Park Stream New Track 'WORSHIP'
The Wildhearts Recruit Jorgen Munkeby For 'I'll Be Your Monster'
Hear Mayday Parade's 'Towards You'
Rock Legend Don Airey Shares New Song 'Moon Rising'
Billy Idol Announces 'Dream Into It' Album With 'Still Dancing'