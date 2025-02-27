.

Billy Idol Announces 'Dream Into It' Album With 'Still Dancing'

Bruce Henne | 02-27-2025
(hennemusic) Billy Idol has released "Still Dancing" as the lead single from his newly-announced album, "Dream Into It." Due April 25, "Dream Into It" features guest appearances by Joan Jett, Avril Lavigne and Alison Mosshart of the Kills.

The project marks Idol's first new music since a pair of EP's - 2021's "The Roadside" and 2022's "The Cage" - while also doubling as his first full-length album since 2014's "Kings & Queens Of The Underground."

"'Still Dancing' is really a reflection of my whole journey," explains Idol. "From the punk rock period through to now. And I'm still looking towards the future, still living the life I set out to live.

"At the start of the song, I'm recalling the early times in London, when I was living in squats or at friends' apartments, all my belongings in a plastic bag. Everybody at home or work told you what you were doing was never going to happen. But punk rock gave me an opening. I was surrounded by people who loved the music as deeply as I did and you were going to throw caution to the wind, believe in what you were doing and grab on for dear life.

"As the song says, there have been many moments along the way where I've been self- destructive. But what's seen me through is that unflinching belief in the music that started all those years ago. That's been the greatest gift of all."

Idol - who was recently named among the nominees for induction into the 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame - will launch the record on a North American tour that opens April 30 in Phoenix, AZ;

Get more details and stream the video for "Still Dancing" here.

News > Billy Idol

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
