Hear Mayday Parade's 'Towards You'

Mayday Parade continue to celebrate their 20th anniversary and have shared a new single called "Towards You". The track comes from their forthcoming "Sweet," the first installment of a multi-part album.
Frontman Derek Sanders said of the new song, "'Towards You' is really just a simple love song. Sometimes all you need is an acoustic guitar, some singing, and some strings to tell someone how much you love them."
"Sweet" will arrive on April 18th and marks the first part of a three-part album and was recorded with longtime producers Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount (All Time Low, Jimmy Eat World).
