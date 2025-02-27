Kevin Cronin Explains 'Heartbreaking' End Of REO Speedwagon

REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin engaged with a fan on social media and explained the situation around retiring the band's name and touring as the Kevin Cronin Band.

After being asked if he "resigned" from the band, Kevin responded, "I never resigned from REO Speedwagon; I spent my adult life working to keep REO growing and relevant. Bruce and I just could not agree on a path forward.

"Neal took Bruce's side ... Dave, Bryan, Derek, Matt, and the entire REO road crew stuck with me. But I was outvoted 2-1 among the heritage band members.

"I had no choice but to make the heartbreaking choice to tour under Kevin Cronin Band starting in 2025. | had every intention of continuing the legacy of REO Speedwagon, but I am not permitted to use the name. I fought hard, and am devastated by this outcome. But it is time to move forward.

I wish Bruce and Neal the best in their future musical endeavors. ... Kc

