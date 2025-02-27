Magnolia Park Stream New Track 'WORSHIP'

Magnolia Park have shared a lyric video for their new single "WORSHIP". The song comes from their forthcoming concept album, "VAMP', which will arrive on April 11 from Epitaph.

The group said of the track, "'WORSHIP' is a seductive song that explores the fine line between passion and possession, reminiscent of the twisted love story in Nosferatu."

We were sent these details about the new concept album: Heavily inspired by the band's love of anime, horror and fantasy, the backstory to VAMP was spurred by the long-running Vampire Hunter D, iconic works like Star Wars, Dracula and Joseph Cambell's legendary monomyth. The album soundtracks an ominous journey through the fictional world of Nocturne Nexus; where rulers and rebels battle with the future hanging in the balance.

Last month, the band unveiled the extensive storyline through their high-octane lead single "CULT," introducing protagonist Aurora X1 as she rallies her followers for an epic showdown against a sinister force. "WORSHIP" serves as the sonic embodiment of her nemesis, Obsidion, who uses insidious mind-control tactics to deceive his followers into battle against Aurora's army.

Across 'VAMP's 11 tracks - internally produced by the band's own producers alongside Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War), Hiram Hernandez (blessthefall, Real Friends) and Andy Karpovck (408, Taylor Acorn) and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Bad Omens, Bring Me The Horizon) - Magnolia Park soundtrack a dramatic tale of crimson blood and chrome-plated courage through their own mix of man and machine. Stacking whirring electronics and industrial undertones alongside sledgehammer breakdowns, walls of detuned guitars and seam-splitting vocals, they've modded out their uplifting pop-punk anthems for something heavier and more complex.

The project's roots took place in Australia: after performing triumphant sets to thousands at the 2023 Good Things Festival, the band was more encouraged than ever to chase a bold, new, musical direction. They decided to tap into the heavier influences they'd begun dabbling in on Halloween Mixtape II (2023), adding a ferocious bite to their trademark sound. Born from this was "SHALLOW" released last Summer, one of the first songs penned for the follow-up. Praised for its "thunderous instrumentation" (idobi), it led the band in a direction to think bigger about what the next set of songs could become. Before long, they were entrenched in building out the album's details, crafting characters, settings, and narratives that add new layers of complexity and creativity to their already captivating sound.

