NEEDTOBREATHE Team With Tori Kelly For 'I've Got A Story'

NEEDTOBREATHE have teamed up with Tori Kelly for a brand new track called "I've Got A Story", that is featured on from the new album House of David: Season One (Music inspired by the Prime Video Original Series).
Frontman Bear Rinehart co-wrote the track with Kelly as an anthem to life listeners from rock bottom to empowerment, according to the announcement. The soundtrack is now available and fans can stream House of David on Amazon's Prime Video.
Bear said of the song, "I heard about the show and always felt connected to the story of David. I could always see myself in his story. Sometimes beauty and brokenness can exist in the same place. The song 'I've Got A Story' is really my story."
Tori added, "'I've Got A Story' is a song about struggle, perseverance, reflection, and triumph. I believe its message is relatable to so many people going through trials and tribulations in their lives.
"I hope this song finds anyone who listens to it in a moment when they need it most, whether they're going through a painful time or a moment of victory."
