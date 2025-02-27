Singled Out: Monstrosa's 778

Toronto-based alternative metal rockers Monstrosa just delivered their hard-driving new single "778" and to celebrate we asked frontwoman Lauren Pryce to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

When I first started writing "778" it was about the experience of living alone and the dangers that came with that. I had my fair share of stark reminders that street harassment and gender-based violence are alive and well in Toronto, and it frustrated me that these concerns had to take up any space in my mind at all. But what started out as a song about external danger quickly became about my own internal struggle. For even the times I did get home safe at night there were still my own demons waiting for me there.

Mental health has been a struggle for most of my life, and my official diagnosis is a particularly stigmatizing one called Borderline Personality Disorder. My most prevalent symptom is self-loathing, and this combined with a tumultuous past meant me living alone was a nerve-wracking concept for my loved ones.

Writing music has forced me to change my relationship with myself. All of my songs, from the guitar riffs, to the lyrics, to the bass lines are the deepest, most intimate parts of myself turned into a physical medium that can be experienced by others. Because of how deeply personal it is to me, I found it hard to separate myself from my music and it made navigating being a musician much harder. There was a part of me that felt strongly about sharing my music but it was at war with a brain that was wired to hate itself and everything it created.

"778" for me is a combination of all these things, but ultimately is about overcoming stereotypes, self-hatred, and finding safety within myself. I realized a lot of my anxieties about living alone were projected onto me from healthcare professionals, since people with BPD are stereotyped to be a danger to themselves. Living alone, which people including myself thought could be disastrous, ended up being the most empowering time of my life. And now my demons are my bandmates, so they aren't so scary after all :)

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Monstrosa