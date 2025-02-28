Close Enemies, featuring Aerosmith icon Tom Hamilton, have shared a brand new single called "Inside Out" and have announced new tour dates in support of the release.
"'Inside Out' puts the feeling of a whirlwind toxic relationship into 3+ glorious minutes," explains the band. "The speedball beginning, the narcotic-fueled middle, and the inevitably spectacular crash landing end-it's all there in the song."
The band also features legendary drummer Tony Brock (The Babys and Rod Stewart), touring veterans Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow and Don Henley) and Trace Foster on guitar, and singer Chasen Hampton, who has been singing professionally since the age of 11, as a member and co-host of the famed 90s Mickey Mouse Club and pop group The Party.
Tour Dates:
6/12 @ Ludlow Garage in Cincinnati, OH
6/14 @ The Token Lounge in Westland, MI
8/28 @ Iroquois Ampitheater in Louisville, KY
8/29 @ Des Plaines Theatre in Des Plaines, IL
8/30 @ The Sonnentag in Eau Claire, WI
10/4 @ Daryl's House Club in Pawling, NY
10/10 @ Six String Grill & Stage in Foxborough, MA
Hear First Song From Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton's New Band Close Enemies
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Ink Deal Ahead Of Debut Single
Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Returns With Close Enemies
Aerosmith Star Shares Video Of New Band's Live Debut
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Go 'Inside Out' With New Single- Damiano David Takes Fans To Prison With 'Next Summer' Video- Joe Bonamassa- more
2025 Warped Tour Lineup Announced- Kevin Cronin Explains 'Heartbreaking' End Of REO Speedwagon- NEEDTOBREATHE Team With Tori Kelly- more
Kip Moore Shares 'Solitary Tracks' Video As New Album Arrives- Clay Walker Gets Reflective With 'Cowboys In Heaven'- Koe Wetzel Day Arrives- more
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Go 'Inside Out' With New Single
Damiano David Takes Fans To Prison With 'Next Summer' Video
Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Shake This Ground' Video
The Funeral Portrait Recruit Ivan Moody For 'Holy Water'
Silverstein Deliver 'I Will Destroy This' Video
Go To 'Rock 'N' Roll Heaven' With The Spin Doctors
Architects Unleash 'The Sky, The Earth & All Between'
Smile Empty Soul Stream 'Swan Song' EP