Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Go 'Inside Out' With New Single

Close Enemies, featuring Aerosmith icon Tom Hamilton, have shared a brand new single called "Inside Out" and have announced new tour dates in support of the release.

"'Inside Out' puts the feeling of a whirlwind toxic relationship into 3+ glorious minutes," explains the band. "The speedball beginning, the narcotic-fueled middle, and the inevitably spectacular crash landing end-it's all there in the song."

The band also features legendary drummer Tony Brock (The Babys and Rod Stewart), touring veterans Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow and Don Henley) and Trace Foster on guitar, and singer Chasen Hampton, who has been singing professionally since the age of 11, as a member and co-host of the famed 90s Mickey Mouse Club and pop group The Party.

Tour Dates:

6/12 @ Ludlow Garage in Cincinnati, OH

6/14 @ The Token Lounge in Westland, MI

8/28 @ Iroquois Ampitheater in Louisville, KY

8/29 @ Des Plaines Theatre in Des Plaines, IL

8/30 @ The Sonnentag in Eau Claire, WI

10/4 @ Daryl's House Club in Pawling, NY

10/10 @ Six String Grill & Stage in Foxborough, MA

