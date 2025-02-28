Motorhead Share 1979 Top Of The Pops Performance Of Bomber

(hennemusic) Motorhead is sharing video of a vintage Top Of The Pops performance of its classic track, "Bomber", as part of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations.

"Dateline: 3rd December 1979 and the 'Bomber' deploys its deafening payload at BBC Television Centre!," says the band about the footage. "Bomber" was the title track and lead single to Motorhead's third studio album, which was produced by Jimmy Miller and featured the lineup of Lemmy, guitarist Fast Eddie Clarke and drummer Philthy Animal Taylor.

Motorhead is kicking off the 50th anniversary celebrations with special limited vinyl editions of their breakthrough albums: "Overkill", "Bomber" and "Ace Of Spades".

"These are all cut as half speed masters, pressed as special colour configurations and all include an exclusive poster to be released on 28th February for our new generation of fans and collectors," says the band.

Stream video of the 1979 performance of "Bomber" here

