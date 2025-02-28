Silverstein Deliver 'I Will Destroy This' Video

Silverstein have shared a brand new music video for their song "I Will Destroy This" that features live footage from recent shows of the 25 Years Of Noise Tour.
We were sent these details: Antibloom, out now via UNFD, is the first part of their prolific double album Antibloom / Pink Moon. Written in the deserts of Joshua Tree, these records represent the band's most eclectic and creative body of work to date - drawing upon influences from across the band's profound discography.
This year, fans around the world are invited to join the band in celebrating their "silver" anniversary with the 25 Years Of Noise Tour. These shows offer a discography-spanning performance and fans are able to vote for their favorite songs from each record to help decide the setlist. The band recently wrapped up the first leg of North American dates and are preparing to kick off their UK / EU tour tonight alongside Thursday and The Callous Daoboys.
Upon their return Silverstein will continue their trek across North America, reaching new markets alongside Real Friends, Broadside, and Greyhaven.
UK / EU Tour Dates:
(w/ Thursday, The Callous Daoboys, Bloom)
2/28 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
3/1 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
3/4 - Brussels, BE @ AB
3/5 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
3/6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
3/7 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
3/8 - Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk
3/10 - Vienna, AT @ Arena
3/11 - Nuremburg, DE @ Löwensaal
3/13 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
3/14 - Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit
3/15 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium
North American Tour Dates:
(w/ Real Friends, Broadside, Greyhaven)
4/18 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live
4/19 - Portland, ME @ Aura
4/20 - Hartford, CT @ Webster
4/22 - Norfolk, VA @ NorVa
4/23 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
4/24 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Club
4/26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
4/27 - Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
4/29 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
4/30 - FT. Worth, TX @ Tannahill's Tavern
5/02 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive
5/03 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
5/04 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
5/06 - Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall
5/07 - London, ON @ London Music Hall
5/08 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
5/10 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple *
5/11 - Allentown, PA @ Archer
5/13 - Richmond, VA @ The National
5/14 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
5/16 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *
6/6 - Granby, QC @ Festival Au Lac *
6/14-6/15 - Washington, DC @ Vans Warped Tour *
7/26-7/27 - Long Beach, CA @ Vans Warped Tour *
* - indicates Festival Date
