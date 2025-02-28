Singled Out: The Steve Bardwil Band's Wonder Of It All

The Steve Bardwil Band just released their new single and video "Wonder Of It All", and to celebrate we asked Steve to tell us about the new track. The song was recorded and mixed by 11-time GRAMMY Award-winning producer Joe Chiccarelli (Elton John, U2, Beck) at the famed East West Studios in Los Angeles. Here is the story:
Nature is a master artist...actually, THE master artist of all time...painting the world with vibrant colors and intricate designs that often leave us in awe...leave us in wonder. Being surrounded by nature and observing nature reminds me that in the chaos of life, there is order and beauty. I can see that every living organism plays a role in the grand tapestry of existence.
Embracing this wonder and experiencing the "wonder of it all" can inspire us to protect and cherish the natural world around us. After all, everything in nature has something in common...a mountain, a tree, a dolphin, a zebra, a human...we are all stardust in disguise; and we're all invited to immerse ourselves in the WONDER OF IT ALL!
Being in nature is like wi-fi for the brain...except that it is free! There are no roaming charges, no buffering, no lost connections and it has wireless recharging ability. All you have to do is immerse yourself in the WONDER OF IT ALL ...and results are guaranteed.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
