The Flower Kings Preview New Album With 'How Can You Leave Us Now!?'

02-28-2025
The Flower Kings have shared a video for their new song "How Can You Leave Us Now!?," which is the first taste of their new album "LOVE", that is set to arrive on May 2nd.

We were sent these details: The band will debut the material from LOVE live in Stockholm, May 29th followed by a European tour together with Neal Morse & The Resonance.

When The Flower Kings played their first show on Aug 20th, 1994, they likely had no idea they would go on to make music history worldwide. With 17 studio albums, numerous live albums, and performances at festivals and countless tours across the globe, their legacy is unmatched in the rebirth of progressive rock. They remain titans of melodic prog, brimming with creativity and vitality, placing them firmly in that royal reign that their name suggested 30 years ago.

The album features the three original members-Roine Stolt, Hasse Fröberg, and Michael Stolt-alongside relative newcomers Mirko DeMaio and Lalle Larsson. Together, they have crafted an album that embodies the essence of progressive rock from the late sixties and early seventies. This era was marked by a departure from the norm of seeking hit singles, embracing creativity with bell-bottoms, Mellotrons, Moogs, phasing, flanging, and epic compositions. The Flower Kings have always had a knack for writing songs that blend pop sensibilities with experimental and jam band influences.

This new album showcases the Swedish royals with newfound confidence, delivering progressive rock second to none. It promises to take listeners on a journey to the hidden corners of their musical world. Fans can expect to hear more of the experimental side and wild guitar and synth solos reminiscent of the band's early albums. The album, with a runtime of 75 minutes, features 12 tracks ranging from 3 to 12 minutes, designed to be listened to as a whole.

