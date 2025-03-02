Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Reveal 'Corpse Flower' Video

Dark Chapel, led by Black Label Society's Dario Lorina, have released a music for their new track "Corpse Flower", the third single from their just released debut album "Spirit In The Glass".

Dario said of the new track, "When I was writing the lyrics for 'Corpse Flower,' I was envisioning an imagery, very similar to the artwork that became the single art, of an ominous field of mostly dead flowers with one living and towering over as almost a beacon of or a portal to the underworld, representing immortality.

"I put my heart and soul into DARK CHAPEL's debut Spirit in The Glass, as did all involved in the making of it. There's a lot on this album from my roots of guitar-driven heavy rock to intimate piano and acoustic, singer/songwriter style songs. I'm elated for listeners to hear it in full."

Related Stories

Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Stream 'Hallow Smile' Video

News > Dark Chapel