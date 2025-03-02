.

Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Reveal 'Corpse Flower' Video

03-02-2025
Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Reveal 'Corpse Flower' Video

Dark Chapel, led by Black Label Society's Dario Lorina, have released a music for their new track "Corpse Flower", the third single from their just released debut album "Spirit In The Glass".

Dario said of the new track, "When I was writing the lyrics for 'Corpse Flower,' I was envisioning an imagery, very similar to the artwork that became the single art, of an ominous field of mostly dead flowers with one living and towering over as almost a beacon of or a portal to the underworld, representing immortality.

"I put my heart and soul into DARK CHAPEL's debut Spirit in The Glass, as did all involved in the making of it. There's a lot on this album from my roots of guitar-driven heavy rock to intimate piano and acoustic, singer/songwriter style songs. I'm elated for listeners to hear it in full."

Related Stories
Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Reveal 'Corpse Flower' Video

Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Stream 'Hallow Smile' Video

News > Dark Chapel

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

New York Dolls Frontman David Johansen Dead At 75- Why KISS Snubbed Former Members At Final Show- Badfinger's Joey Molland Dead At 77- more

Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Go 'Inside Out' With New Single- Damiano David Takes Fans To Prison With 'Next Summer' Video- Joe Bonamassa- more

Day In Country

Craig Morgan Delivers 'American Soundtrack' As He Hits The Road With Blake Shelton- Zach Top Reveals 'Don't Cheat In Our Home Town Feat Billy Strings' Video- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona

Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee

Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth

On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others

Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025

Latest News

elbow Announce First US Tour Since 2020

Jizzy Pearl's Love Hate Get Animated For 'You're Gonna Burn' Video

Liveforms: An Evening With Haken Set For Release

Shinedown's Eric Bass Streams 'I Had A Name' Album

Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Reveal 'Corpse Flower' Video

Thousand Foot Krutch, Adelitas Way More Guest On Caleb Hyles New Album

Badfinger Guitarist Joey Molland Dead At 77

Why KISS Snubbed Former Members At Final Show