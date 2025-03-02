Dark Chapel, led by Black Label Society's Dario Lorina, have released a music for their new track "Corpse Flower", the third single from their just released debut album "Spirit In The Glass".
Dario said of the new track, "When I was writing the lyrics for 'Corpse Flower,' I was envisioning an imagery, very similar to the artwork that became the single art, of an ominous field of mostly dead flowers with one living and towering over as almost a beacon of or a portal to the underworld, representing immortality.
"I put my heart and soul into DARK CHAPEL's debut Spirit in The Glass, as did all involved in the making of it. There's a lot on this album from my roots of guitar-driven heavy rock to intimate piano and acoustic, singer/songwriter style songs. I'm elated for listeners to hear it in full."
Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Stream 'Hallow Smile' Video
New York Dolls Frontman David Johansen Dead At 75- Why KISS Snubbed Former Members At Final Show- Badfinger's Joey Molland Dead At 77- more
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Go 'Inside Out' With New Single- Damiano David Takes Fans To Prison With 'Next Summer' Video- Joe Bonamassa- more
Craig Morgan Delivers 'American Soundtrack' As He Hits The Road With Blake Shelton- Zach Top Reveals 'Don't Cheat In Our Home Town Feat Billy Strings' Video- more
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
elbow Announce First US Tour Since 2020
Jizzy Pearl's Love Hate Get Animated For 'You're Gonna Burn' Video
Liveforms: An Evening With Haken Set For Release
Shinedown's Eric Bass Streams 'I Had A Name' Album
Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Reveal 'Corpse Flower' Video
Thousand Foot Krutch, Adelitas Way More Guest On Caleb Hyles New Album
Badfinger Guitarist Joey Molland Dead At 77
Why KISS Snubbed Former Members At Final Show