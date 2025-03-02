.

Jizzy Pearl's Love Hate Get Animated For 'You're Gonna Burn' Video

03-02-2025
Jizzy Pearl's Love/Hate have shared an animated music video for their new single "You're Gonna Burn" that was created by Ashley Miles of Hot Frog Animation.

Jizzy had the following to say about the new song and video, "'You're Gonna Burn' is a cautionary tale of the age-old battle between the conventional 9-to-5 grind and the untamed, gypsy lifestyle of a musician.

"But this time, the musician triumphs, proving that the fire of rock 'n' roll never fades." The track comes from the band's brand new studio album, "Punk Rock Fiesta!" Watch the video below:

