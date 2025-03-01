Legendary New York Dolls Frontman David Johansen Dead At 75

The rock world was hit with very sad news this morning, legendary New York Dolls frontman and actor David Johansen passed away on Friday, February 28th, following a long battle with cancer. He was 75.

His family shared the following, "David Johansen died at home in New York City on Friday afternoon holding hands with his wife Mara Hennessey and daughter Leah, surrounded by music, flowers, and love. He was 75-years-old and died of natural causes after nearly a decade of illness."

Last month, His daughter Leah launched a Sweet Relief Musicians Fund campaign to raise funds for his ongoing treatment and revealed that the music icon had been battling stage 4 cancer and a brain tumor. Johansen shared a video message to fans shortly afterwards, after he received an outpouring of support (see below).

We shared the following at the time from The Syndicate: [prior to the campaign launch] Johansen had not disclosed his diagnosis publicly as he is generally a very private person, however, due to the increasingly severe financial burden his family is facing, he is ready to share his story. On top of the cancer diagnosis, Johansen took a fall on the day after Thanksgiving and broke his back in two places, which required surgery. Despite a successful procedure, David is completely bedridden and incapacitated, relying on around the clock care. To continue his treatment and give him the best chance of recovery, David will need full time assistance.

Assisting in the Johansen family recovery efforts, Sweet Relief launched the David Johansen Fund. The most immediate needs are full time nursing, physical therapy and funding for day to day vital living expenses. With professional specialized care, the Johansen family remains hopeful that David can regain some mobility and independence.

David was recently the subject of Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi's documentary Personality Crisis: One Night Only which brilliantly captures an evening of David's songs and storytelling, and gives a little context to the wild tapestry of David's life. David was the lead singer and songwriter of the legendary New York Dolls, widely acknowledged as one of the first (and coolest) punk bands. David started his own group, the David Johansen band, before reinventing himself yet again in the 1980s as Buster Poindexter. Inspired by his passion for the blues and arcane American folk music David formed the group The Harry Smiths, and toured the world performing the songs of Howlin' Wolf with Hubert Sumlin and Levon Helm. Of all these incarnations, David is most often recognized for his work in a handful of beloved films, like the Christmas classic Scrooged, and the race track comedy Let it Ride. He continues to host his weekly radio show "The Mansion of Fun" on Sirius XM. David had an exhibition of his paintings in New York this past summer at Elliot Templeton Fine Arts gallery.

