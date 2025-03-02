Liveforms: An Evening With Haken Set For Release

Haken have shared a live video for "Beneath the White Rainbow" as a preview to their forthcoming "Liveforms: An Evening With Haken", live package that will be released on May 9th.

"Liveforms" was captured during the band's September 21, 2024 performance at the O2 Forum in London during their "Evening With" tour that featured the band playing their "Fauna" album in full, and a second set of tracks from their entire career.

They had this to say, "The Evening With Haken tour across North America and Europe was without a doubt one of our favourite tours we've done, showcasing 3 hours of music from our entire discography, including our latest record 'Fauna' performed in full which was an absolute blast!

"Conducting an 'evening with' format is something that we've seen tried and tested by some of our favourite artists, and it felt like an important band bucket list item to tick off at this stage in our career, to celebrate all we've achieved in the last 15 years.

"When discussions arose as to which show we might document on film, it was a no-brainer for us that our homecoming show in London, at the legendary 02 Kentish Town Forum, should be the one.

"And the home crowd did not disappoint, on what turned out to be such an electric atmosphere, we just so happened to capture one of our best performances from the entire tour for our fans to relive again and again."

