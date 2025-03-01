Riley's L.A. Guns Call It Quits

Kelly Nickels shared the news that Riley's L.A. Guns have disbanded. The group carried on for a few years following the death of their namesake Steve Riley (W.A.S.P. and L.A. Guns) in October of 2023, but have now decided to break up.

Nickels shared, "What up everybody? So I just wanted to officially say that Riley's L.A.Guns are calling it quits. For obvious reasons and some not so obvious reasons it's time to move on. We'd like to thank all of you that helped us along the way. All of you that kept an open mind and gave us a chance, for your support and positive vibes.

"It was an amazing experience playing together and we all had a great time every time we got together. Meeting old friends and making new ones is all the inspiration you need to keep going but not when your heart isn't in it anymore, especially without Steve at the helm. Personally, I am not into this old rocker thing that's happening... Not digging seeing some of my heroes fat, bald, not being able to sing or play like they did or now looking like some f**ked up Santa Clause, nope... not digging it...!!!

Doesn't mean you won't see me at some old Honky tonk joint jammin around, but for now...we'll have to wait and see what the future holds. Thank you again and have a great weekend.""

