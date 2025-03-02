.

Shinedown's Eric Bass Streams 'I Had A Name' Album

03-02-2025
Shinedown's Eric Bass Streams 'I Had A Name' Album

Shinedown's Eric Bass has released his debut solo album "I Had A Name" that includes his previously released singles "Goodnight Goodnight," "Azalia" and "Mind Control".

Eric had the following to say about the new album, which he wrote, recorded and produced himself, "We live in a world right now where music gets homogenized and maybe everything sounds and feels the same. I wanted to create something different and I hope listeners hear that.

"Lyrically and emotionally I hope it empowers them and they can see themselves in the characters and stories I sing about. We all go through dark times and hardships, but there's always a way out. I think that's what being a human being is about. I feel like Earth is a test and we're here to prove ourselves, go through things and come out better on the other side."

